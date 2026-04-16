KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi blames bad luck and missed opportunities for the team's winless start to IPL 2026, calling for improved intent. He also confirmed that Matheesha Pathirana is not yet available despite receiving his NOC.

KKR blame luck for winless start, seek better intent

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Kartik Tyagi has attributed his team's lack of momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to missed opportunities and luck, while stressing the need for improved intent and consistency ahead of their clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tyagi said the side had been unable to capitalise in close games and was still searching for its first win of the season. "I think, I'll say a little bit of luck too. We lost a few games like this, where we didn't favour luck. And we lost our last match like this. We'll have to show a little better intent this time. And we haven't won a match yet. I don't know. The whole team feels bad, sir. But we're trying to figure out what we can do from here," he said.

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Pathirana unavailable for next match

On Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, the franchise has confirmed that they have received his No Objection Certificate (NOC), but logistical issues mean he will not be available for the next match. "We've got the NOC for Matheesha Patirana. We're figuring out his travel logistics right now. He's not available tomorrow. But we'll keep updating everyone in the future."

Tyagi on injury comeback and teammate's form

Reflecting on his own injury struggles, Tyagi opened up about his recovery from shin splints, saying the setback forced him to modify his action and rebuild his bowling approach. "I had shin splints, which were recurring whenever I was trying to restart playing. So I took a break for one year to figure out why it was happening again and again. I had to change my run-up and then worked on myself to become a better bowler," he said.

He added that improving continuously at the highest level remains his primary focus.

On teammate Varun Chakravarthy's poor form in IPL 2026, Tyagi backed the spinner, saying lean phases are part of a cricketer's career. "Every cricketer has a phase where he doesn't get a performance. But I feel that every cricketer makes you a better bowler when you come out of a tough situation," he added. (ANI)