Only 24 of 45 centrally contracted Sri Lankan players have passed mandatory fitness tests. Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana are among 15 yet to be tested, putting their IPL 2026 participation in doubt pending NOC clearance.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana are among 15 centrally contracted players who have yet to take the mandatory fitness tests, while six others have failed at least one attempt, according to ESPNcrcinfo. This means that out of the 45 centrally contracted Sri Lanka players, only 24 have currently passed the test.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IPL Stars' Participation in Doubt

The reasons for players yet to undergo the fitness tests range from injuries to logistical challenges. However, Hasaranga and Pathirana's status remain key in the context of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they are scheduled to play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively. Hasaranga, dealing with a left hamstring injury, faces uncertainty over his fitness test, as he has not requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Pathirana, on the other hand, who suffered a calf strain during the T20 World Cup 2026, has started bowling in the nets.

According to the report, he could join the IPL in India by mid-April. Although no official date has been set for his SLC-mandated fitness test, it is expected to take place within the coming week.

SLC Mandates Fitness Test for IPL NOC

Ahead of the IPL 2026, SLC had announced that players who have requested to participate in the IPL will be issued an NOC only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test. "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test," a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket read.

"At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialised physical training program for all nationally contracted players. This initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments. Along with this program, players are also undergoing the mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process followed to check the fitness standards of the players," the SCL said further.

Players who meet the required standards will be cleared for domestic tournaments and issued a No Objection Certificate for the IPL, SLC had announced. "Only those who successfully meet the required standards of the physical performance tests will be cleared to participate in the ongoing domestic tournament and also granted an NOC to take part in IPL 2026," the SLC statement said further.