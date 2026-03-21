Ahead of IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans' Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, and Manav Suthar visited IIM Ahmedabad to interact with students, sharing insights on the winning mindset, teamwork, and life as an IPL cricketer.

GT Players Engage with IIM Ahmedabad Students

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition, Gujarat Titans (GT) players Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, and Manav Suthar visited the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad for a candid interaction with students and faculty members.

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The session featured a rapid-fire round followed by an open question and answer, where the players spoke about the winning mindset required at the top level, life as an IPL cricketer, and their experience of playing in Ahmedabad, according to a release. They also shared lessons from the field, such as handling pressure, teamwork and decision-making, that are relevant in management beyond the game. The interaction gave students a glimpse into life at Gujarat Titans and the IPL, while reflecting the team's focus on building meaningful connections with fans by bringing them closer to the team.

IPL 2026 Schedule: First Phase

Meanwhile, the Gujarat-based franchise has begun its practice for the upcoming season of IPL. The schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026 season has been announced, and the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat will play their campaign opener against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31.

Then, the Gujarat Titans are scheduled to play their first home game of the season on April 4 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the Rajasthan match, GT will head to Delhi to face off against the Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8. Then, the Gujarat-based franchise is slated to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Review of Past Performances

Gujarat Titans reached the IPL 2025 playoffs but faced a defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator clash. One of the overarching reasons for the Titans' journey to the playoffs was their top-order batters' sublime form. Sai Sudharsan (759 runs), Shubman Gill (650 runs) and Jos Buttler (538 runs) shone and made sure they helped Gujarat reach the playoffs.

Notably, since making their debut in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign.

Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2026 Squad

Gujarat Titans full IPL 2026 squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, Luke Wood. (ANI)