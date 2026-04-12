Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. Gill emphasized the need for consistency, while LSG entered the match after two consecutive last-ball chase victories.

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season match on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

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After winning the toss, GT captain Shubman Gill said they will bowl first and are boosted by their previous win. He emphasised the need to play better and finish matches earlier, highlighting consistency as the key to success in a long tournament like the IPL. He also confirmed that the team remains unchanged for the match against LSG. "We'll field first. Two points in the last match give us plenty of confidence. Looking to play better cricket and ensure the match doesn't go to the last over. We have had a tremendous time, consistency is important in a long tournament such as the IPL. After 14 matches, the most consistent team will win the tournament. Same team for us today," Gill said at the toss.

Team Form and Preview

Lucknow Super Giants had a shaky start to IPL 2026 as they lost their campaign opener to Delhi Capitals, but they've bounced back impressively in their last two matches, pulling off last-ball wins while chasing. In their latest game, Mukul Choudhary starred with an unbeaten 54 off 27 deliveries, guiding the team to a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have had a relatively underwhelming campaign so far. However, their convincing win against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could provide the momentum they need moving forward. With just one win in their three IPL games so far, GT will look to clinch their second win.

LSG vs GT match playing 11s

LSG vs GT match playing 11s: Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs - Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans for Impact Subs: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat. (ANI)