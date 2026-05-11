SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith has backed Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma to win the IPL 2026 Orange Cap over teammate Heinrich Klaasen. Smith feels an opener has a better chance to score more runs on batting-friendly pitches.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who is now the SA20 League Commissioner, has backed Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Abhishek Sharma to claim the Orange Cap over his teammate Heinrich Klaasen at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

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Klaasen currently leads the tournament's run-scoring list with 494 runs at an average of 54.88, ahead of Abhishek's 475-run tally at an average of 47.50. However, Smith feels that due to Abhishek opening the batting for SRH and Klaasen playing the role of a middle-order batter, the pendulum will eventually swing towards the dynamic left-hander, as per a release from the SA20.

Smith on Orange Cap Race: 'Pendulum will swing towards Abhishek'

He said openers generally have more time at the crease, making it easier to recover from poor form, especially on batting-friendly pitches with little assistance for bowlers.

"We're seeing a great race for the Orange Cap this season, and despite his struggles in the World Cup and the impressive (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi, I think Abhishek Sharma will have the best chance," Smith said in his SA20 column, as per the release.

"Those at the top of the order always have a longer time to bat, so any dip in form means you could have a chance to get it back quickly. I certainly think that's the case on these flat pitches where there's not a lot in the surface," Smith added.

'Lack of fear in the youngsters'

Graeme Smith praised Abhishek Sharma for his aggressive style of play, noting that he scores heavily through the square region, especially on the offside. He also highlighted the fearless approach of modern young batters, saying many attack from the very start of their innings.

"Sharma plays a lot more square than most batters, certainly over the off-side. But there's a lack of fear in the youngsters these days; there are so many across the board who are pinging it from the word go," he said.

Klaasen's Return to Supreme Best

Smith was, however, pleased to see Klaasen return to form after a relatively quiet SA20 Season 4 for Durban's Super Giants. Having consistently been among the leading run-getters in the previous three seasons, Klaasen managed a return of just 138 runs at 19.71 at the SA20 2025-26.

Klaasen, who was the first player to score 1000 runs in SA20, doing so in Season 3, currently sits in fourth place for the most number of runs in the league's history, with 1146 runs in 42 matches.

But the swashbuckling right-hander has been back to his supreme best in the IPL 2026 season, smashing 36 boundaries and 23 sixes off the 314 balls he's faced thus far.

Smith admitted he had concerns about Klaasen's form over the past year and a half, but praised the batter for responding strongly in the Indian Premier League. Smith said Klaasen's early innings were crucial for Sunrisers Hyderabad and lauded the maturity he has shown thus far. Klaaasen's form has played a massive role in SRH being one of the strongest teams in the IPL 2026 season, sitting second on the points table with seven wins in 11 matches so far.

"I was a little bit worried about Heinrich Klaasen's recent form over the last year and a half, but he's played well and he's also in the hunt. I think in the early phase of the tournament, some of his knocks were key. He showed maturity in the way that he's played, and that's sometimes more difficult than just going out and smashing it," Smith said.

Ferreira Impresses as a 'Finisher'

Equally, Smith has been impressed with South African big-hitter Donovan Ferreira's progress at the IPL. After being a fringe player at the Rajasthan Royals for the past couple of seasons, the Joburg Super Kings' "finisher" has cemented his place this season with a couple of stirring performances.

His ability to clear the boundary during the death overs (16 to 20) has been the hallmark of his performances. Ferreira has struck the joint-most sixes (13) during this period alongside former MI Cape Town slugger Tim David, with Klaasen just behind the duo with 12 maximums.

He has been particularly good in his last two innings, striking an undefeated 52 off just 26 balls at a strike rate of 200 against the Punjab Kings, before punishing the Delhi Capitals bowlers with another whirlwind 47 not out off 14 balls. This knock included a half-dozen sixes at an almost unbelievable strike rate of 335.71.

"I was happy to see Donovan Ferreira get them [the Royals] over the line recently. It's important to have more players in good form coming into this phase of the tournament, because that top-four slot is never as easy as you think," he said.