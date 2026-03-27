Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar stated legislators will get two IPL tickets for the opener, not five as demanded. Meanwhile, the state government reviewed security and logistics for the RCB vs SRH match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar spoke about the demand from legislators for complimentary Indian Premier League (IPL) matches tickets held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, saying that previously each MLA, MP, and minister received one ticket. He added that for the IPL opener, they have been allowed two tickets per member if family members accompany them, while arrangements for future matches will be decided later. "Four tickets can't be given. So, every MLA, MP and Minister used to get one seat each. Now, we have requested them to give two tickets if the family members go. For tomorrow's first match, they will get two tickets. For the next match, we will discuss later," Shivakumar told the reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His remarks came after Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar suggested that every MLA should receive at least five IPL tickets, claiming that elected representatives are "VIPs" who shouldn't have to wait in line.

Government Reviews Security Ahead of IPL Opener

The IPL 2026 season at Chinnaswamy Stadium will kick off on March 28, with defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Ahead of the opening IPL fixture, Karnataka Government Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh held a meeting with the concerned officials and KSCA office bearers on Friday.

"With the IPL tournaments starting from tomorrow, State Government Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh held a meeting with the concerned officials and KSCA office bearers on safety and gave advice and instructions. She got information about the security arrangements made inside and around the stadium for the safety of cricket lovers, changes made in the city's traffic system, parking arrangements, drinking water inside the stadium and other essential things. She got information from the officials about the density of passengers falling on the metro, the metro running schedule, the additional security provided at the metro stations, and safety and gave many instructions to be careful not to allow even a minor unpleasant incident," as per a statement from Karnataka CMO.

Rajneesh instructed to follow the conditions and precautionary measures imposed by the government for organising IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"She instructed in the meeting to strictly follow the conditions and precautionary measures imposed by the government for organising the tournament. She gave instructions that the concerned officials and organisations should be on high alert, and also. She gave instructions that the relevant information should be exchanged with the above officials regularly. The meeting was attended by the KSCA Board of Directors, office bearers, RCB office bearers, City Police Commissioner, GBA Commissioner, Metro MD and heads of relevant departments," the statement added.

Match Preview: RCB vs SRH

Having clinched their maiden IPL title last year, RCB head into the new season as one of the frontrunners, though Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to pose a serious challenge. Hyderabad boast a formidable batting lineup featuring explosive players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy.

RCB, meanwhile, will rely on the experience and firepower of stars such as Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma. Both teams will be eager to start their campaigns on a winning note. (ANI)