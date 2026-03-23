Rajasthan Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande, motivated by Jasprit Bumrah, aims to improve for IPL 2026. He praised RR's balanced squad, highlighting the return of Ravindra Jadeja and the potential of players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Tushar Deshpande said he is motivated by the high standards set by ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah and aims to improve gradually by honing his skills, maintaining fitness, and understanding his game better, while making the most of every opportunity. Deshpande is set to play for the RR in the IPL 2026 season. He was retained by the Royals for the 2026 season, following his performance with them last season. "The standards are very high, and that's motivating. For me, it's about improving step by step - working on my skills, staying fit, and understanding my game better. I just want to keep getting better and make the most of every opportunity I get," Deshpande told ANI.

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'Balanced and talented squad'

Deshpande highlighted the Royals' balanced and talented squad, mentioning key players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the returning ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and emphasised the team's focus on mutual support and collective performance. "We have a very balanced and talented squad. There are quite a few players who can make a big impact, like Vaibhav & even with Jaddu coming back. As a group, we're focused on supporting each other and performing together," he added.

Renewed energy after major trade

Ahead of the IPL 2026, RR made a massive decision to trade their captain of many years, Sanju Samson, to the Chennai Super Kings. In return, the inaugural champions brought back Jadeja at Rs 14 crore.

Deshpande, entering his second season with the Royals, expressed excitement for the upcoming campaign, noting the team's renewed energy and his willingness to contribute in any role needed. "I'm really looking forward to this season. Last year didn't go as we expected, but that's part of the game. There's a fresh energy in the group this time, and I'm excited to contribute in whatever role the team requires," he concluded.

Deshpande's IPL journey and stats

Last season, Deshpande featured in 10 fixtures for RR, scalping 9 wickets at an average of 37.78, with best figures of 3/44.

Overall, Deshpande has played 46 matches in IPL, grabbing 51 wickets, averaging at 31.04.

Deshpande has featured for three IPL franchises during his career, first with Delhi Capitals (2020-2021), then with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (2022-2024), and Rajasthan Royals (2025-present).

Deshpande's standout IPL season came in 2023. Leading CSK's pace attack, Deshpande claimed 21 wickets in 16 matches, finishing as the team's highest wicket-taker in their title-winning campaign. (ANI)