Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat against Chennai Super Kings. Captain Axar Patel expects the pitch to slow down. Lungi Ngidi replaces Kyle Jamieson. DC, sitting seventh, faces the sixth-placed CSK in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

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DC captain Axar Patel said after winning the toss that Delhi Capitals would bat first, expecting the pitch to slow down in the second innings and give an advantage to the bowlers. He stressed the importance of focusing on the basics rather than the points table to avoid extra pressure. Axar added that while DC have generally batted and bowled well, their fielding could improve, and confirmed one change in the playing 11: Lungi Ngidi replacing Kyle Jamieson.

'Want to give the advantage to the bowlers'

"We will bat first. It looks like a good surface and it could get a bit slow in the second innings, want to give the advantage to the bowlers. It's an important match, but you can't think about the points, it puts you under unnecessary pressure. Just do the basics well and don't think about the results. I think we have batted and bowled pretty well, could've done better in the field. One change - Lungi Ngidi in place of Kyle Jamieson," Axar said at the toss.

Crucial Match for Playoff Contention

DC have had an inconsistent run in their IPL 2026 campaign so far, winning four and losing five of their nine matches. Led by Axar Patel, they currently sit seventh on the points table, with every remaining game now crucial in their push for a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings endured a slow start to the season but have staged some sort of a comeback. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team have won four of their last six matches. CSK, who is placed sixth on the points table, will aim to climb further up with a win against DC.

DC vs CSK: Playing 11s

DC vs CSK match playing 11s: Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

DC Impacts Sub options: Vipraj Nigam, Sameer Rizvi, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi, David Miller

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.

CSK Impact Sub options: Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Akash Madhwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

(ANI)