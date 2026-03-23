Sam Curran has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a groin injury, with Rajasthan Royals naming Sri Lankan T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as his replacement. Head coach Kumar Sangakkara expressed disappointment but called Shanaka an ideal replacement.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara expressed disappointment on Sam Curran missing the Indian Premier League 2026 season, following an injury, saying disappointed to lose a player of his calibre.

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Rajasthan Royals on Monday announced Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Curran, according to a press release from RR.

Curran was involved in the high-profile pre-auction trade between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals, a deal that saw CSK acquire Sanju Samson while RR brought in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Curran has been ruled out of the tournament due to a groin injury.

Sangakkara 'Disappointed' but Welcomes Shanaka

"We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam's calibre so close to the start of the season," said Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket and Head Coach, Rajasthan Royals. "Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side," he added.

Shanaka brings vast experience and composure to the Royals' lower-middle order, having been a consistent performer for Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals.

Rajasthan Royals' Upcoming Fixtures

RR will start their IPL campaign with a match against the five-time champions CSK on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After facing CSK, RR will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans on April 4 and then face the Mumbai Indians on April 7 and then face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

Shanaka previously featured in the 2023 season of the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, where he played three matches. In three innings, he scored 26 runs. (ANI)