CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR. The franchise confirmed the injury will take more than 12 weeks to heal, ending his season for this year.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a quadricep injury, confirmed the franchise on Wednesday.

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Khaleel sustained an injury to his right quadricep during his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in Chepauk Stadium.

A statement issued by CSK said, "OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR. Wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery. #WhistlePodu."

"The injury sustained will take more than 12 weeks to heal," added the statement.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR. Wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery.#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/PFQz3iSWRq — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 16, 2026

Khaleel Ahmed's IPL Performance

In five matches this season, Khaleel has taken just two wickets in five games at an average of 73.00 and an economy rate of 8.67, with best figures of 1/24.

In his previous season with CSK, Khaleel had taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 29.80, with best figures of 3/29 and an economy rate of 9.57.

In his IPL career, having represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and CSK, Khaleel has taken 91 wickets at an average of 27.18, with best figures of 3/21 and an economy rate of 8.95.

CSK's Standing in IPL 2026

CSK's next game will be against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 18 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. They are at the eight spot in the points tally with two wins and three losses, with four points. (ANI)