CSK all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a foot fracture sustained on his debut. His injury adds to the five-time champions' woes, who are already missing key players like Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, and MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered another injury setback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fracture in his right foot. The injury occurred during their home clash against the Mumbai Indians on May 2, which also marked his IPL debut. "Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo," CSK wrote in an X post. https://x.com/ChennaiIPL/status/2050950521255539115?s=20

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CSK's Deepening Injury Crisis

His absence further compounds a disrupted season for the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, who have already been hit by multiple injuries, including setbacks to speedster Khaleel Ahmed and star batter Ayush Mhatre in recent weeks.

Their pace resources were already stretched before the season began, with star seamer Nathan Ellis sidelined through injury, while his replacement Spencer Johnson was also unavailable until recently due to fitness issues.

MS Dhoni Yet to Feature

Chennai Super Kings have been without their star wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni, who has been nursing a calf strain since the start of the season. Despite being with CSK since March and regularly featuring in practice games and net sessions, widely shared on social media, Dhoni has yet to make an appearance in any of the team's matches so far. (ANI)