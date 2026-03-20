Australia's top pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are confirmed to miss the start of IPL 2026. Cricket Australia is managing their workload for a packed schedule. Nathan Ellis is also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Australia's big three, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, will miss the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with young pacer Josh Ellis also sidelined completely from the tournament due to injury. The development was confirmed by cricket.com.au on Friday.

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Cricket Australia's Precautionary Stance

However, it is understood none of Australia's ace speedsters, Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood will be available for their franchises when the IPL 2026 kickoff on March 28. Cricket Australia (CA) is taking a precautionary approach with their veteran pacers as they are set to have a lengthy 12-month period, where they will play up to 21 matches, including crucial tours of South Africa, India and England, before defending their ODI World Cup crown in southern Africa in late 2027, the statement said.

Recent Injury Woes

The trio's availability will depend on progress in their return to play protocols over the next few weeks. Test captain Cummins played one Test match against England during the Ashes series last year due to a back stress injury, while Hazlewood was ruled out of the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles issues. The veteran pacers also missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Starc's Workload and T20I Retirement

Starc, on the other hand, played all five Ashes Tests and also featured in the Big Bash League. However, the left-arm pacer missed the T20 World Cup, having retired from T20Is late last year.

Nathan Ellis Sidelined by Hamstring Injury

Nathan Ellis has suffered a recurrence of the right hamstring injury he suffered in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. The 31-year-old recovered to feature in all four of Australia's group-stage games, but Cricket Tasmania has confirmed he reaggravated his hamstring during last week's One-Day Cup final in Hobart.

Impact on IPL Franchises

Cummins is the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas Mitchell Starc is with Delhi Capitals, and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings bought Nathan Ellis for the Indian Premier League 2026 season. In place of Cummins, the Hyderabad-based franchise has confirmed that India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will be the stand-in skipper for the 2026 season. (ANI)