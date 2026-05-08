Aditya Tare warns Delhi Capitals to avoid repeating mistakes against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. He notes that the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch will be crucial, and KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo provides an update on Matheesha Pathirana's fitness.

Aditya Tare Cautions DC Ahead of KKR Clash

Former Mumbai Indians cricketer Aditya Tare has cautioned Delhi Capitals (DC) to avoid repeating their mistakes as they prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday night.

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Speaking on Star Sports, Tare said Delhi Capitals have endured a disappointing season so far and will need to show greater discipline in their upcoming matches if they are to turn their campaign around.

"Delhi Capitals have had a disappointing season so far. They will need to avoid repeating the same mistakes in their upcoming games," JioStar expert Tare said.

He further noted that pitch conditions could play a decisive role in the outcome of the contest, especially given Kolkata Knight Riders' strong spin attack.

"Against KKR, a slow, turning pitch may not suit them, because Kolkata's strength is their spin attack. It all depends on the nature of the surface," he added.

Tare explained that a typical Arun Jaitley Stadium wicket, which generally supports batting with some assistance for pacers early on, would favour the home side.

However, a turning track could bring KKR firmly into the contest.

"If it's a typical Arun Jaitley Stadium wicket, a good batting track with some help for new ball bowlers, then Delhi will have the edge. But if the pitch grips and turns, KKR will be right in the game," he said.

Update on KKR's Matheesha Pathirana

Meanwhile, KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo offered an update on Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, saying that the slingy bowler is "close to playing" but the "timing is important".

Pathirana, who recently joined the franchise's camp after an injury layoff, is a big talking point ahead of the match.

Roped in for Rs 18 crores, Pathirana has not featured for KKR so far, and his absence has adversely affected the pace stocks of the franchise, with Indian pacer Harshit Rana also ruled out.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Bravo said on Pathirana, "He is very close to playing, but we do not want to rush him because of the nature of his injury. We all want to see him back, but timing is important. It is great to have someone of his quality around the group again."