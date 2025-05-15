Delhi Capitals named Mustafizur Rahman as Jack Fraser-McGurk’s replacement for IPL 2025, but his availability is doubtful as he has left for UAE on Bangladesh duty, casting uncertainty over his stint with the franchise.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption, Delhi Capitals signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian batter Jack Fraser-McGurk, who opted to withdraw from remaining matches after the season was suspended for a week due to cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan.

Since many overseas players are unwilling to return for IPL 2025 remainder, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allowed the franchises to sign temporary replacements for the remaining matches of the ongoing season. After Jack Fraser-McGurk informed about his unwillingness to return to India for remaining matches, Delhi Capitals decided to sign Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

However, Mustafizur Rahman participated for the remainder of the IPL 2025 remains uncertain as the Bangladesh pacer travelled to UAE for national duty. Hours after being signed by the Capitals, Rahman took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Heading to UAE to play against them. Keep me in your prayers.”

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two-match T20 series against United Arab Emirates on May 17 and 19 before travelling to Pakistan for the five-match T20 series, starting on May 25. Mustafizur Rahman has been added to both the squads, casting doubt over his availability for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season due to overlapping international commitments.

Lack of communication between BCCI and BCB

Before Delhi Capitals signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, Bangladesh Cricket Board was unaware of the move as the pacer nor the IPL officials informed the board about Rahman's involvement in the remainder of the IPL 2025.

According to the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the board did not receive any official communication from Mustafizur Rahman about his participation in the remaining matches of DC in IPL 2025.

"Mustafizur is supposed to go with the team to the UAE according to the schedule.” Chowdhury told ESPN Crininfor

"We have not received any communication from IPL officials. I have also not received any such official communication from Mustafizur either." he added.

Will Mustafizur Rahman return from UAE to join DC?

Mustafizur Rahman’s participation for the remainder of the IPL after being signed by Delhi Capitals is a big question mark as he had left for UAE hours after being announced as a replacement for Jake Fraser McGurk. Coincidentally, Bangladesh's first match against the UAE is scheduled for May 17—the same day the IPL resumes. Delhi Capitals are set to resume their campaign on May 19, Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Mustafizur Rahman will withdraw from the Bangladesh squad for the T20 series against UAE and Pakistan and join the Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the IPL 2025. The Delhi-based franchise is yet to issue an official statement on the participation of Rahman for the remaining matches of the ongoing IPL 2025.

In the last IPL season, Mustafizur Rahman played for Chennai Super Kings and left the squad midway through the season due to national commitments.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are currently at the fifth spot with six wins and five losses while accumulating 13 points in 11 matches. Their last match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala was abandoned due to security concerns amid tensions between India and Pakistan. DC need to win two of the remaining matches in order to secure their spot in the playoffs.