Virender Sehwag criticized Ishan Kishan's 'brain fade' dismissal against MI, where he walked off despite UltraEdge showing no spike. Sehwag questioned Kishan's decision, emphasizing the umpire's role.

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag slammed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan for his ‘brain fade’ dismissal against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23.

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their sixth defeat of the season with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. After posting a total of 143/8, thanks to a crucial 99-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (71) and Abhinav Manohar (43), the hosts failed to defend it as MI chased down 144–run target with 26 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma continued his good run of form with a knock of 70 off 46 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten innings of 40 off 19 balls.

The major talking point from the match was Ishan Kishan’s dismissal. The incident took place in the third over of the SRH’s innings when Ishan attempted to glance a length-ball delivery by Deepak Chahar, but failed to make proper contact with the bat and walked off the field. However, the umpire was unsure whether it was out and MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton was skeptical to pursue the MI captain Hardik Pandya to go for DRS.

Without even waiting for the on-field umpire’s call, Ishan Kishan walked back to the pavilion after scoring just 1 off 4 balls. Interestingly, the umpire called Deepak Chahar’s delivery as wide but later changed his mind and raised his finger after he saw SRH batter walking off. However, his decision backfired as the Ultraedge did not show any spike and cursed himself in the dressing room.

Virender Sehwag questions Ishan Kishan for walking off

After the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings, Virender Sehwag questioned Ishan Kishan’s honesty while reminding him that the umpire was paid to do his duty and could have waited before the umpire took the call for his dismissal. He also quoted Ricky Ponting’s famous line with regards to the dismissal.

“Many times, the mind fails to work at that moment. It was brain fade. Stop at least and wait for the umpire to make his decision. He is also charging some amount of money for his job. Let him do his work.” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“I could not understand this honesty. Had it been an edge, it would have been understandable because that would be in the spirit of the game. But it was neither out, the umpire was unsure, and you started walking off all of a sudden. Then even the umpire is in a dilemma.

“Ricky Ponting used to say that my work was to bat, the umpire's work is to decide on the dismissal," he added.

Ishan Kishan struggles with his form in IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan’s poor run of form continued after he was dismissed cheaply by Deepak Chahar in the SRH’s clash against MI. After scoring a century in the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, the left-handed batter struggled to make an impact as his score read 2, 2, 17, 9, 2, and 1. In 8 matches, Ishan Kishan has aggregated 139 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.17.

Recently, Ishan Kishan regained his central contract a year after he was removed from the list by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not adhering to the board’s directives to play the domestic cricket, especially Ranji Trophy in January 2024. Despite strong warning from the BCCI, the 26-year-old ignored it and played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the verge of early exit from the tournament after suffering their sixth defeat of the season. SRH, who were runners-up in the previous IPL season, are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points from two wins in their 8 outings and have a NRR of -1.391.