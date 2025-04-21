Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has finally returned to the BCCI fold after regaining his central contract. In January 2024, Ishan was removed from the BCCI’s central contract list for players for not adhering to the board’s direction to play domestic cricket, especially Ranji Trophy. Despite strict warning from the board, Ishan Kishan showed his reluctance to play domestic matches and rather directly played IPL.

A year later, considering his participation in domestic cricket, the BCCI decided to put him back in the central contract list of players. The question is whether Ishan Kishan will make it to the India squad despite returning to the BCCI. The 26-year-old played his last match for Team India in a T20I against Australia in November 2024. In 2024, he withdrew from South Africa due to mental fatigue and returned home. Since then, he has remained out of the national setup, missing out on T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025.

However, the question is whether Ishan Kishan will make it to the India squad despite returning to the BCCI. Here are 5 factors that have been taken into account in order to determine Ishan Kishan’s chance of making Team India comeback.