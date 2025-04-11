user
Virat Kohli's Rs 110 crore Puma deal ends after 8 years: What's next for star batter?

Agilitas has already raised over Rs 530 crore from investors like Convergent Finance and Nexus Venture Partners, positioning itself as a formidable player in the sportswear market.

Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

In a major move, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has concluded his eight-year, Rs 110 crore endorsement deal with sportswear giant Puma. It is reportedly said that Kohli is now set to partner with Agilitas, a homegrown sportswear startup founded in 2023 by former Puma India Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly.​

Agilitas, which recently acquired long-term licensing rights for Italian brand Lotto in India, Australia, and South Africa, will also take over Kohli's lifestyle brand, One8. The collaboration aims to scale One8 into a global sportswear brand, leveraging Kohli's popularity and Agilitas's market presence.

PUMA also wished Virat the best for his future endeavors and said it was a wonderful association with him spanning over several years, many outstanding campaigns, and path-breaking product collaborations.​

Kohli's decision comes along with his ambition to build a global sportswear identity rooted in India. Agilitas has already raised over Rs 530 crore from investors like Convergent Finance and Nexus Venture Partners, positioning itself as a formidable player in the sportswear market. ​

The official announcement of this partnership is expected during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, marking a new chapter in Kohli's off-field ventures.

