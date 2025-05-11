The BCCI is working to resume the suspended IPL 2025 season, asking teams to reassemble players by Tuesday. The final may be pushed to May 30th with more double headers expected to accommodate the revised schedule.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly asked all 10 franchises to assemble their players at the respective home venues by Tuesday as the board has expressed their urgency to resume the ongoing IPL season, which was put on halt for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The BCCI suspended remaining matches of the IPL 2025 for a week after Pakistan launched missiles into India, which was thwarted by the Indian defence forces. The decision came after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA in Dharamshala was abandoned amid the air raid alerts in the neighbouring regions like Pathankot, Jaisalmar, Akhnoor, and Jammu. All the players returned home after the abrupt suspension of the season.

However, after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the BCCI has begun its preparations to resume the IPL 2025 immediately. As per the reports, the stakeholders of the Indian board, including IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, BCCI president Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia, and vice-president Rajeev Shukla met earlier today at the headquarters to discuss plans to resume the season.

IPL teams asked to be ready by May 13

As per the report by The Indian Express, the BCCI has asked the IPL franchises to update about the players availability and travel arrangements as several overseas cricketers have already left India soon after the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week. The franchises have asked to assemble their players at home venues, except for Punjab Kings, whose neutral venue is expected to be arranged due to prevailing situation in Chandigarh and Dharamshala.

"All franchises have been told to inform its team to report to their respective destination by Tuesday. Punjab will have a neutral venue, so their destination is yet to be confirmed.” the BCCI source told The Indian Express.

“The board is planning to have more double headers so that they can finish the IPL as per its scheduled day," the source added.

The IPL franchises have an arduous task in hand as they face the challenges of coordinating players’ availability, travel logistics, and accommodating changes in venue arrangements, especially for Punjab Kings. The overseas players’ availability is the biggest concern for the franchises as they have already left India following the suspension, coordinating their return for the remaining matches of the season is a significant logistical challenge.

More double headers and Final pushed ahead

The remainder of the IPL 2025 is expected to witness more double headers as the BCCI is looking to wind up the season soon, given the international assignments for Indian and overseas players in June. Additionally, the IPL 2025 final, which was scheduled to take place on May 25, is likely to be rescheduled to May 30.

“As the IPL was suspended for a week, there is a possibility of the IPL final now being played on May 30 instead of May 25 with limited venues. The schedule will be sent to all IPL teams by tonight,” source in the BCCI said.

The BCCI have already shortlisted three venues - Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to conduct remaining matches of the IPL 2025 once the board gets a nod from the Indian Government to resume the tournament after being suspended for a week.

The BCCI has not yet confirmed the date for the IPL 2025 resumption, but the reports suggested that the season is likely to resume by May 15-16.