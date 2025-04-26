Following his side's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins expressed his happiness with a clinical bowling performance from his team and how his team managed to pull off a more defensive style of cricket while batting.

SRH found a mini-boost, securing their first win at Chepauk Stadium against the five-time champions by five wickets on Friday. Harshal Patel's four-wicket haul and Ishan Kishan's fighting 44 were standouts.

Cummins lauds SRH bowling

Speaking after the match, Cummins said during the post-match presentation, "It was great. A few things came together tonight; the boys played well. [The bowling performance] Thought it was pretty clinical. A couple of guys at the top wanted to take the game on, but the boys shifted defensively and did really well (while batting)."

Cummins also said that the team wanted to try out Heinrich Klaasen at the top in these conditions (he batted at number four and scored seven) and wanted to give a struggling Nitish Kumar Reddy a finisher role.

"Our record against CSK isn't that great, so it is good to fix that one up. We wish we finished that more comfortably, but overall, happy with that win," he concluded.

How SRH defeated CSK?

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Quickfire knocks from young guns Dewald Brevis (42 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (30 in 19 balls, with six fours) were the highlights as CSK lost wickets regularly, skittled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

Harshal Patel (4/28) was the top bowler for SRH with his fantastic four-over spell. Jaydev Unadkat (2/21) was also impressive in his 2.5 overs.

During the run-chase of 155 runs, SRH did face some hiccups and was at one point in a tricky spot, at 106/5 in 13.5 overs. Knocks from Ishan Kishan (44 in 34 balls, with five fours and a six) and Kamindu Mendis (32* in 22 balls, with three fours) were enough to help SRH secure a five-wicket win with eight balls left.

Noor Ahmed (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

Harshal was named the 'Player of the Match' for his four-wicket haul.

With this win, SRH has jumped to number eight in the points table with three wins and six losses, giving them six points. On the other hand, CSK is at the bottom with two wins and seven losses, giving them just four points.