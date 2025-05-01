Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Pacer has spoken on the team's five successive wins on the trot and discussed about hype around Vaibhav Suryavanshi and bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals.

As the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 nears its end, the competition at the top of the table is heating up.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have been focused solely on winning in recent matches, and their next challenge is against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Trent Boult, who spent the last three seasons with the Royals, spoke at the pre-match press conference and praised Mumbai's strong comeback after a shaky start to the tournament.

"The squad is feeling very good. It's a long tournament. We would've loved to start stronger. But, to turn around our form and win five games in a row is a great feeling," Boult said, according MI website.

"We've got some great experience in the squad and it's nice to see things are clicking at the right time. But, still a lot of hard work to be done. We're ready to come up against a good side tomorrow and just looking forward to a good encounter," he added.

Mumbai Indians not intimadted by hype around Vaibhav

Speaking about RR's rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans, Boult said the team is ready to take on Rajasthan's in-form openers.

"The whole world saw that performance the other night. Quality from such a young kid. It's gonna be an exciting challenge to come up against a guy who's fearless and running in hot form at the moment," he noted.

"They have very good batters, high-quality strikers of the ball... A squad and a ground that I know pretty well. But, different colours for me this time out. Looking forward to coming up against my old team. I feel we've got a good squad in terms of bowlers that can cater for most conditions. So I'm just really looking forward to that challenge," Boult said.

Boult on playing alongside Bumrah

He also highlighted the joy of bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah again.

"I've got a great relationship with Boom (Jasprit Bumrah). He's a leader in the side and a very experienced bowler playing a huge part in our squad. He's definitely lifted the group since his return. Nice to see him amongst the wickets in the previous game. He's gonna play a big role for us for the rest of the competition," he said.