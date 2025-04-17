Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel was fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling Munaf Patel has been fined for breaching IPL code of conduct during the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16.

Delhi Capitals registered their fifth win of the season with a Super Over victory over Rajasthan Royals. After posting a total of 188/5, the hosts managed to tie the match by restricting visitors to 188/4 in 20 overs, forcing the match into Super Over where Delhi eventually held their never to pull off thrilling victory. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 11/2 in six balls, with Riyan Parag (0) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) dismissed via runouts and set a target of 12 for Delhi Capitals.

With 5 runs off 3 balls, Tristan Stubbs hit a winning six to take the team past the finish line. Delhi Capitals’ pacer Mitchell Starc emerged as the hero for the hosts as his final over heroics helped the side defend their total successfully, taking the game into a Super Over where his experience proved pivotal in clinching the side for the Delhi Capitals.

Munaf Patel breached code of conduct

Apart from a thrilling win against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals received a slight setback as their bowling coach was fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct. As per the statement by BCCI, Munaf has been fined 25% of his match fee and received one demerit for violating the code of conduct. Former Team India pacer accepted the Level 1 offence and match referee’s sanction.

"Munaf Patel, Bowling Coach, Delhi Capitals, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday," BCCI said in a statement.

“Munaf Patel admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 - which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game - and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement added.

Why was Munaf Patel fined?

The BCCI did not specify the reason for penalizing Munaf Patel, but the Delhi Capitals bowling coach was spotted having a heated argument with the fourth umpire from the team’s dugout.

In a video that went viral on social media, Munaf Patel was seen tying his shoelace near the advertisement board while having an animated discussion with the fourth umpire during the strategic timeout. The exact reason for Munaf’s argument with the umpire could not be determined but it was seemingly regarding the Delhi Capitals’ bowling coach's request of sending the 12th man to pass on some instructions to the team.

With their fifth win of the season in their sixth outing, Delhi Capitals have moved to top of the IPL 2025 points table with 10 points and have a NRR of +0.744. The Axar Patel-led will play their next match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.