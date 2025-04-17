English

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How DC defeated RR in Super Over?

sports Apr 17 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar
Delhi Capitals pull off thrilling Super Over win

Delhi Capitals bounced back after a defeat in the previous match with a thrilling Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals.

DC lose Fraser-McGurk and Karun early

Delhi Capitals lost early wickets of opener Jake Fraser-McGurk (9) and Karun Nair (0) for 34 runs in 3.1 overs.

Abhishek and Rahul steady DC’s ship

Opener Abhishek Porel (49) and KL Rahul (38) steadied Delhi Capitals’ innings with their 63-run partnership for the third wicket until the latter’s dismissal at 97/3.

Axar Patel’s quickfire cameo

DC skipper Axar Patel accelerated the team’s innings in the middle and played a quickfire cameo knock of 34 off 14 balls.

Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma’s vital contributions

Tristan Stubbs (34*) and Ashutosh Sharma (15*) made vital contributions to the DC’s innings along with their 42-run stand for the sixth wicket to help the side post 188/5. 

Sandeep Sharma’s poor final over bowling

RR pacer Sandeep Sharma succumbed to pressure in the final over of the innings as he conceded 4 wides and a no ball as DC plundered 17 runs off the last six balls.

RR off to a great in 189-run chase

Chasing a 189-run target, Rajasthan Royals were off to a great start to their innings as they raced to 63/0 in 6 overs.

Sanju Samson retired hurt

In the middle of RR’s run-chase, Sanju Samson was forced to walk back to pavilion due to discomfort in his ribcage.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s continues his good form

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good form in the IPL 2025 as he registered third fifty of the season and played the 51 off 28 balls.

Dhruv Jurel and Shimron give DC a scare

Dhruv Jurel (26) and Shimron Hetmyer (15) smashed 14 runs in the penultimate over, including a six by the former against Mohit Sharma.

Final over thriller

With RR needing 9 runs off the last over to win, DC pacer Mitchell Starc delivered five pinpoint yorkers to restrict the visitors to 188/5 and take the match into a Super Over.

RR set 12-run target for DC

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 11/2 in six balls, with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed via run-outs.

Tristan Stubbs hits winning six

With 5 runs off 3 balls required to win, Tristan Stubbs hit the winning six to take Delhi Capitals past the finish line.

Image credits: ANI

