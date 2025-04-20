Image Credit : ANI

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are more like an unbreakable bond. Dhoni has been the face of CSK ever since he was signed by the franchise at the IPL auction in 2008. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter played a pivotal role in the growth of the Chennai Super Kings over the last several years.

As a captain, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, making them joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament. Ever since Dhoni joined CSK in 2008, the franchise has built its core around him, on and off the field, turning him into the heart and soul of the team. His composed nature of personality and leadership, and astute tactical acumen transformed CSK into one of the most successful and formidable teams in the IPL.

Let’s take a look at how Chennai Super Kings managed to get MS Dhoni on the board