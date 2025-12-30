The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is set to host the first-ever National Athletes' Forum in Ahmedabad on January 10, 2026. This historic event aims to empower athletes by giving them an influential role in governance and policy-making.

In a decisive move to strengthen athlete-led governance and accountability in Indian sport, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will organise the first National Athletes' Forum on January 10, 2026 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to a release.

The Athletes' Forum represents a firm commitment by the IOA to move beyond consullation and ensure that athletes play an active, influential role in shaping policies that affect their careers, welfare, and future. The Forum will bring together current and former athletes, athlete representatives, and key stakeholders from across the country for direct, solution-oriented engagement.

A Decisive Shift Towards Athlete-Led Reform

Announcing the initiative, PT Usha, President IOA said, "This is the first time in India's sporting history that athletes are being brought together through a dedicated national forum to directly influence governance. Athlete voices can no longer be peripheral-this Forum signals a decisive shift towards athlete-led reform, accountability, and shared decision-making," as quoted from a release.

Reinforcing the significance of the initiative, Usha further added, "Sustained excellence in sport is impossible without safeguarding athlete dignity, safety, and well-being. This Forum makes it clear that athlete welfare is central to policy, not an afterthought."

Key Focus Areas of the Forum

The Forum will focus on critical themes including athlete rights and responsibilities, ethical and transparent governance, safe sport and integrity, mental health and well-being, anti-doping education, grievance redressal and structured career transition pathways. Discussions will be geared towards converting athlete feedback into actionable reforms.

Athletes' Commission Welcomes the Initiative

MC Marykom, Chair of the IOA Athletes' Commission stated, "Athletes know the system from the inside. This Forum gives us a credible platform to speak openly about challenges and solutions, and to ensure that athlete experiences are reflected in governance and reform."

Adding the perspective of active athletes, Sharath Kamal, Vice Chairman of the IOA Athletes' Commission said, "As athletes, we often feel the impact of policies long after decisions are made. This Forum changes that equation. It allows athletes to be heard at the right time-before decisions are taken-and helps build a more transparent and accountable sporting ecosystem."

Strengthening Governance Across Regions

The choice of Ahmedabad as the host city reflects the IOA's intention to broaden athlete engagement across regions and ensure that reform-driven conversations reach athletes at all levels of the sporting ecosystem. The Athletes' Forum is expected to strengthen the role of the Athletes' Commission and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of athlete-centred governance within Indian sport.

Further details regarding participation, agenda, and speakers will be announced in due course. (ANI)