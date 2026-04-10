Payal Nag, who lost all four limbs after an accident at age eight, scripted history by winning gold at the World Para Archery Series in Bangkok. In her debut senior international tournament, she defeated reigning world champion Sheetal Devi.

Electrocuted at the age of eight, losing all four limbs, and born to a daily-wage mason in Odisha, the odds were stacked heavily against Payal Nag. However, through sheer determination and resilience, she has written one of Indian sport's most inspiring stories, rising to the top of the global para archery stage.

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Earlier this week, Payal clinched gold at the World Para Archery Series in Bangkok, defeating reigning world champion and her idol, Sheetal Devi, 139-136 in the women's para compound final. Competing in her first senior international tournament, she displayed remarkable composure to secure a historic win.

The Path to Archery

Her journey into archery began in an unusual way. Payal was spotted through her paintings by coach Kuldeep Vedwan, the same mentor who shaped Sheetal Devi into a world champion. Recognising her potential, he brought her to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Archery Academy in Katra, where she trained using a specially designed bow. The academy became the foundation of her rise, providing not just coaching but also essential support.

Golden Wins and Acknowledging Support

Payal had earlier added another gold to her name this week, teaming up with Sheetal Devi to win the women's compound team event, as India edged Kazakhstan 150-147.

Speaking to ANI in Katra on Friday while displaying both her gold medals, Payal said, "I practice in the Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Archery Academy here. This is the ground from where I learned to hold a bow and arrow. I started my archery journey from here."

"Today I was able to give a medal to India because of my coaches and the Shrine Board, which gave me a wheelchair. With that wheelchair, I went to play in Thailand. The Shrine Board has provided us with food, drink, accommodation, and all facilities. They also provide our equipment. I would like to thank the Shrine Board. I also met with the LG (Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha)," she added.

A Hub for Talent: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Archery Academy

Archery coach Abhilasha Chaudhary highlighted the role of the institution in nurturing talent and said, "I have been a coach at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Archery Academy since 2017. It is the best infrastructure establishment in J&K. And if we talk about the journey of archery, every year, archery has given a new star to the country."

"In our academy, there are two Arjun Awardees and 70-plus international medals. In sports, the Shrine Board has made its mark on a global world map. And this is the only religious institution in the country that is contributing so much to sports," she concluded.

From a life-altering tragedy to standing atop the podium on the international stage, Payal Nag's journey is a powerful reminder that courage and perseverance can redefine destiny, inspiring a new generation of para-athletes across the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)