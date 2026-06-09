The Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) hosted a 16-member Indonesian shooting squad, including Olympians, for a three-month high-performance training camp at its Pune and Hyderabad centres, reinforcing India's global standing.

Reinforcing India's growing stature as a global destination for elite shooting training, the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) recently hosted a 16-member Indonesian shooting squad and two coaches for an intensive three-month high-performance training camp across its Pune and Hyderabad centres.

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Conducted from February 15 to May 15, 2026, the camp featured some of Indonesia's leading shooters, including Olympians Diaz Kusumawardani, who represented Indonesia at the London 2012 Olympic Games, and Vidya Rafika Rahmattan Toyyiba, who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The contingent also included several athletes being considered for selection to represent Indonesia at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Comprehensive Training and Support

During their stay, the Indonesian shooters trained extensively alongside India's elite shooters, gaining valuable exposure to high-performance environments and competitive training conditions. The athletes benefited from access to world-class infrastructure, dedicated sports science support, advanced performance analysis tools, including SCATT systems, and the expertise of an accomplished coaching team.

Valuable Competitive Experience

The contingent also participated in the Khelo India Shooting Championship (KSSM) - 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, one of India's most prestigious domestic shooting competitions, which attracted a large field of competitors and provided valuable match experience against strong opposition.

A Testament to a Thriving Ecosystem

Speaking on the successful completion of the camp, Gagan Narang, Founder of the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation, said, "It has been a privilege to host the Indonesian shooting team over the last three months. High-performance sport thrives on collaboration, knowledge sharing and exposure to different training environments. We were delighted to provide the athletes access to our facilities, coaching expertise, sports science support and competitive opportunities. The fact that athletes preparing for major international events choose to train at our centres is a testament to the ecosystem we have built over the years. We believe such exchanges benefit not only the visiting athletes but also our Indian shooters, creating a culture of excellence and continuous learning. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and welcoming more international athletes in the future."

Future Collaborations

With positive outcomes from the programme, both the Indonesian Shooting Association and the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation are looking forward to exploring additional training camps and collaborative initiatives in the future. (ANI)