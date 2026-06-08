The Indian wrestling contingent won 17 medals at the Ulaanbaatar Open. Men's freestyle wrestlers won 7 medals including 3 golds, Greco-Roman wrestlers won 2 golds and the team title, and the women's team secured 7 medals including 3 golds.

The Indian contingent ended their Ulaanbaatar Open Senior Ranking Series wrestling tournament outing with a total of 17 medals on Monday, with Deepak (61kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg) and Dinesh (125kg) winning gold medals in the men's freestyle event at Mongolia, reported ESPN.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Men's Freestyle Wrestlers Shine

Fine performances from Indian men's wrestlers helped them get seven men's freestyle medals, taking the medal tally to 17, a top-three finish for the contingent. Deepak secured the 62 kg title with a dominant 6-0 win over Kazakhstan's Assyl Aitakyn, while heavyweight Dinesh outclassed Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek 2-0 in the 125kg final. Sagar's grit and strength also helped him beat Russia's Tamir Eshinimaev 3-2 to clinch the men's 74 kg top prize.

Four more Indian freestyle medals came through, with Sumit (57kg), Kumar Mohit (65kg), Jaideep (74kg) and Vicky (97kg) getting the medals, and India finished runners-up in the team championship behind Russia.

Greco-Roman Team Success

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers bagged two gold medals, with Sunil (87kg) and Nitesh (97kg) getting the top honours, while Sahil secured a 60kg category bronze. The Indian Greco-Roman secured the team title with 119 points.

Strong Showing from Women's Contingent

The women's contingent also had a healthy contribution with seven medals, including gold medal-winning performances from Manisha (57kg), Neha (59kg) and Kajal (76kg). Bronze medals were bagged by Neelam (50kg), Hansika Lamba (55kg), Mansi (62kg) and Priya (76kg). (ANI)