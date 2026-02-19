The Indian U20 women's football team will play four friendly matches against Swedish clubs like Hammarby IF as part of their preparatory camp in Sweden for the upcoming AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand.

Indian U20 Team's Sweden Preparatory Camp

The Indian U20 women's football team will play four friendly matches against Swedish clubs during their ongoing preparatory camp in Sweden, according to a release. The Young Tigresses will take on the senior teams of Hammarby IF on February 19, Taby FK on February 22, Enskede IK Dam on February 25, and Karlbergs BK on February 28 as part of their preparations for April's AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand, the release said.

India U20 women arrived in Sweden on February 5 and have been training at the Boson National Sports Centre in Lidingo, near Stockholm. India will face Japan (April 2), Australia (April 5) and Chinese Taipei (April 8) in Group C of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026.

Senior Women's Team Prepares in Australia

Meanwhile, the Indian senior women's football team will play two friendly matches against Australian club sides Perth RedStar FC and Perth Azzurri on February 19 and 23, respectively, in Perth, Australia. After wrapping up their training camp in Turkey, the Blue Tigresses arrived in Western Australia on February 11 to continue their preparations for next month's AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, as per an AIFF release.

The first match against Perth RedStar FC will be played at Dalmatinac Park at 14:30 IST. The second match against Perth Azzurri will take place at Macedonia Park at 16:00 IST. Both games will be played behind closed doors.

India had earlier played six friendly games in Turkey against club sides from Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, Germany and Romania, winning three, drawing one, and losing two.

India U20 women's team's friendly matches in Sweden:

February 19: India U20 Women vs Hammarby IF (Hammarby Sports Ground, Stockholm, at 18:30 IST)

February 22: India U20 Women vs Taby FK (Boson National Sports Centre, Lidingo)

February 25: India U20 Women vs Enskede IK Dam (Boson National Sports Centre, Lidingo)

February 28: India U20 Women vs Karlbergs BK (Boson National Sports Centre, Lidingo).