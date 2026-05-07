India's U-17 girls secured 12 medals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent. The contingent demonstrated a dominant run with multiple boxers, including Khushi, Mamta, and Laxmi, achieving victories through RSC (Referee Stops Contest).
Indian Boxers Shine with Dominant Wins
India's U-17 girls continued their dominant run at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, with 12 medals confirmed, underlining their strong presence at the continental stage in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
As per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), leading the charge, Rakhi (46kg) delivered a composed performance to secure a 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei, while Khushi (48kg) showcased her aggressive intent with a first-round RSC win against Korea. Mamta (52kg) added to the tally with a strong RSC win in Round 2 against Jordan,
Among other standout performances, Laxmi (54kg) registered a third-round RSC victory over Mongolia, while Navya (57kg) outclassed her Chinese opponent with a dominant 5:0 win. Ishika (60kg) continued the winning momentum, sealing an RSC win in Round 2 against Mongolia.
The Indian contingent witnessed a series of emphatic finishes in the later bouts as well. Harnoor (66kg) and Himanshi (70kg) both secured first-round RSC victories against Chinese Taipei, while Jyoti (75kg) advanced following a disqualification win against Turkmenistan. Gurseerat (80+kg) rounded off the wins with a solid 4:0 victory over Kazakhstan.
Setback and Boys' Category Success
In the only setback of the day, Ovi (50kg) was involved in a closely contested bout but went down narrowly 2:3 against Uzbekistan.
In the boys' category, Narendra Kumar Nella (44-46kg) impressed with a commanding RSC win performance, adding to India's strong showing across divisions.
With 12 medals confirmed and a string of dominant performances marked by RSC victories, the Indian contingent continues to assert its depth and emerging talent at the Asian level. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)