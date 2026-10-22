18-year-old Indian squash player Anahat Singh caused a major upset by defeating eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7) to reach the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Open squash tournament.

Indian teenage squash sensation and Asian Games medalist Anahat Singh pulled off one of the most stunning wins of her career, defeating eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini of Egypt to march into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Silicon Valley Open Squash tournament on Thursday.

'Singh-sational' Victory in 30 Minutes

Anahat, who recently had success in the recently concluded Asian Games, beat the eight-time world champion clean by 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7), with the match lasting just 30 minutes.

The official handle of the PSA Squash Tour posted on X, "Singh-sational. 18-year-old @Anahat_Singh13 has claimed the biggest win of her career, beating 8-time World Champion Nour ElSherbini to reach the @SVOpenSquash quarter finals Anahat Singh beats [1] Nour ElSherbini 3-0: 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 (30m)." 🗣️ "I've grown up watching every single match of hers" The thoughts of India's @Anahat_Singh13 after she claimed the biggest win of her career - beating idol Nour ElSherbini 👇 https://t.co/UDIaalVUg8 — PSA Squash Tour (@PSASquashTour) October 22, 2026

Anahat on Defeating Her Idol

Following the match, she said, "I have grown up watching every single match of hers. I admire her, and she is an inspiration to all squash players. You want to achieve the things she has in her career. I did not expect the first time of me sharing the court with her go like this. I thought I would take a while to settle in and understand how to play her. But the game plan worked very well."

Recent Asian Games Success

Anahat returned home with a historic silver medal from the Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles squash silver at the continental event, while also helping the women's team secure a bronze medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

An eight-member Indian squash contingent returned from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a five-medal haul, comprising two silver and three bronze medals. (ANI)