The Indian Street Premier League's third season will be held in Surat from January 9 to February 6, 2026. The T10 tennis-ball cricket tournament will feature eight franchises, including defending champions Majhi Mumbai, competing for the title.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, is all set to light up Surat in Season 3, scheduled to run from January 9 to February 6, 2026, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. As one of India's most exciting tennis-ball cricket leagues, ISPL continues to raise the bar with elite talent, electrifying batting displays, and nail-biting finishes, as per a release.

The upcoming season will see eight power-packed franchises -- Majhi Mumbai, Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Bengaluru Strikers, Srinagar Ke Veer, Ahmedabad Lions, and Delhi Superheros -- battle it out for supremacy in a format known for its relentless pace and explosive entertainment.

The ISPL Core Committee includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat, who continue to guide the league with a long-term vision centred on opportunity, inclusion and professional growth for grassroots cricketers.

ISPL Season 3: Top Five Batsmen to Watch

With a glittering mix of proven match-winners and emerging stars taking centre stage, fans can expect towering sixes, high-pressure chases, and unforgettable individual performances. As anticipation builds for the season opener, here's a look at the top five batsmen to watch out for in ISPL Season 3 -- players capable of turning games on their head and defining the tournament with the bat.

Vijay Pawle (Majhi Mumbai)

Vijay Pawle of Majhi Mumbai has built a reputation as a batter who delivers when the stakes are highest, and his performances in the ISPL have made him one of the most valuable players in the league. The West Zone star returned to Majhi Mumbai as the highest-ever bid in ISPL history, fetching Rs 32.50 lakh at the Season 3 auction through the Right to Match (RTM) card. Fondly known as the "Speed Master" of Indian tennis-ball cricket, Pawle combines explosive batting with sharp game awareness. Beyond his batting exploits, Pawle's all-round value adds further depth to his game. He captained Majhi Mumbai to the ISPL Season 2 title with composure and was earlier recognised for his athleticism by winning the Best Fielder Award in ISPL Season 1. As Majhi Mumbai aim to defend their crown, Pawle's ability to influence matches with the bat will once again be under the spotlight.

Ketan Mhatre (Chennai Singams)

One of the most destructive opening batters in ISPL tennis-ball cricket, Ketan Mhatre of Chennai Singams continues to be a name that commands attention. Hailing from Waklan village in Thane district and representing the West Zone, Mhatre was once again backed by Chennai Singams, who exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him for Rs 26.40 lakh -- making him the second-highest pick of the ISPL Season 3 auction. Known for his fearless approach at the top, Mhatre has built a reputation as a dynamic opener who thrives on aggressive stroke play and explosive power-hitting. Across 16 matches in ISPL Seasons 1 and 2, Mhatre has amassed 384 runs at an impressive combined strike rate of 180.75, reflecting both consistency and impact in the fast-paced T10 format. As Chennai Singams gear up for another campaign, all eyes will be on Ketan Mhatre to provide explosive starts and set the tone from ball one.

Saif Ali (Tiigers of Kolkata)

Popularly known as Sagar Ali, Saif Ali of Tiigers of Kolkata has emerged as one of the most consistent and dependable batters in the Indian Street Premier League. A left-handed batter from Kashiara village in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal, Saif was snapped up by Tiigers of Kolkata for Rs 23.65 lakh, making him one of the highest bids at the ISPL Season 3 auction. In Season 2, he etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player in ISPL history to score back-to-back fifties, underlining his composure and consistency under pressure. Across 19 matches over two ISPL seasons, Saif has accumulated 595 runs, including four half-centuries, establishing himself as one of the league's most reliable run-scorers. Adding further depth to his cricketing journey, Saif has also represented West Bengal at the youth level.

Fardeen Kazi (Bengaluru Strikers)

Fardeen Kazi's defining moment came in Season 2 during a jaw-dropping last-ball thriller against Chennai Singams, a knock that announced him as one of the league's most reliable finishers. With 22 runs needed off the final over, Kazi masterminded a remarkable chase, executing a pre-planned assault that culminated in a match-winning six off the final delivery, sealing one of the most dramatic victories in ISPL history for Tiigers of Kolkata. He was among the highest-priced batters in the ISPL Season 2 auction and continued to attract premium value in Season 3, where he was acquired by the Bengaluru Strikers for Rs 22.30 lakh. Now set to don the Bengaluru Strikers colours, Fardeen Kazi will be looked upon as the go-to batter for high-pressure moments.

Jagannath Sarkar (Chennai Singams)

Jagannath Sarkar has quietly established himself as one of the most reliable and entertaining opening batters in the ISPL. Retained by Chennai Singams for Rs 20.02 lakh, the Tarakeswar-born batter from West Bengal enters the new season on the back of a significant jump in performance, firmly placing himself among the league's top batters. His growing influence in the ISPL became evident in Season 2 (2025), where he produced a breakthrough campaign, scoring 226 runs across 10 matches to finish as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. What sets Sarkar apart is his ability to combine aggression with control. Operating at a healthy strike rate of 162.59, he emerged as a true attacking opener, smashing 16 sixes in Season 2 alone without compromising team stability. His batting impact peaked in a high-pressure clash against Majhi Mumbai, where he registered his highest score of 50, remaining unbeaten and steering Chennai Singams through a crucial encounter. (ANI)