The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Indian long-distance runner Pooja Aatmaram for evading a dope test. Her most noteworthy performance was a third-place finish in the 2024 Indian Grand Prix 2.

The Track and field's anti-doping watchdog, Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), has provisionally suspended Indian long-distance runner Pooja Aatmaram for evading a dope test, according to ESPN.

Pooja, who competes in the 5000-metre and 10,000m events, had finished third in the Indian Grand Prix 2 in 2024 while representing Rajasthan, which remains her most noteworthy performance.

Last year, the 30-year-old had competed in the National Cross Country Championships in Lucknow, finishing 25th.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended Pooja Aatmaram (India) for Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection by an Athlete. Notice of Allegation Issued," the AIU said in a brief statement.

The particular provision deals with athletes "refusing, or failing without compelling justification, to submit to Sample collection after notification as authorised in applicable anti-doping rules or otherwise evading Sample collection."

AFI Sets Strict 2026 Commonwealth Games Standards

Earlier on Tuesday, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced stringent qualification standards for the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow, with athletes in as many as 17 events needing to either break or match existing national records to be considered for selection.

The CWG 2026, scheduled from July 23 to August 2 in Scotland, will feature a scaled-down athletics programme, restricting each country to a maximum of 32 athletes, including no more than 16 women.

The qualifying standard times for the Women's 10,000m are 31:14.14, and for the Women's 5000m, 14:56.60.

AFI also confirmed that the Federation Cup in Ranchi, scheduled from May 22 to 25, will act as the final selection trials for the Commonwealth Games. Athletes who have already achieved the qualifying marks earlier in the season will also be required to participate. However, the federation retains the right to exempt athletes in exceptional circumstances.

Selectors will also have discretion to include competitors who may not have met the standards but are considered strong medal prospects.

Unlike the Olympics, where qualification criteria are uniform worldwide, Commonwealth Games standards are set individually by each participating nation.

