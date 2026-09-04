21-year-old Indian powerlifter Keyaa Kunal Banerji has won a silver medal at the World Championships in South Africa by deadlifting a massive 140 kg. She's gone viral online for lifting over three times her own body weight of 45.70 kg, and everyone's calling her India's next big powerlifting star.

A video of a young Indian woman lifting an incredible amount of weight has taken social media by storm, with netizens calling her India's future powerlifting star. Meet Keyaa Kunal Banerji, the 21-year-old athlete who is now the talk of the Indian sports world.

At the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior and Junior Classic Powerlifting Championship in Sun City, South Africa, Banerji stunned everyone by deadlifting 140 kg. This amazing feat didn't just win her a silver medal. What's truly special is that this weight is more than three times her own body weight of 45.70 kg. Social media users are flooding the internet with congratulations and sharing clips of her lift. Many are praising not just her incredible talent but also her beauty.

So, who exactly is Keyaa Kunal Banerji?

Keyaa is a 21-year-old Indian powerlifter who competes in the junior women's 47 kg category. In a sport where every kilo counts, her achievements are remarkable, especially given her own weight of just 45.70 kg. Her massive deadlift has made everyone sit up and take notice. She finished the championship with a total lift of 280 kg, which included a 90 kg squat, a 50 kg bench press, and that massive 140 kg deadlift.

While she placed fifth overall in the 47 kg junior category, her biggest win came in the individual deadlift event. Her 140 kg lift secured her the second spot, right behind Ines Herbaulx from France, who lifted 165 kg. Ireland's Blathnaid O'Dwyer also managed a 140 kg lift, but it was Banerji who secured the silver medal based on the rankings.

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This result shows just how much Banerji has improved over the last year. At the 2025 National Championship, her total was 257.5 kg (82.5 kg squat, 47.5 kg bench press, and 127.5 kg deadlift). Her performance at the 2026 National Championship was even better, where she lifted a total of 287.5 kg (95 kg squat, 52.5 kg bench press, and 140 kg deadlift). So, her 140 kg deadlift in South Africa wasn't a one-off; it was the next step in her consistent progress.

Keyaa puts Indian powerlifting in the spotlight

In India, sports like cricket, football, and badminton get most of the attention. Powerlifting rarely makes headlines. However, Banerji's viral lift has put the sport in the spotlight. An athlete weighing just 45.70 kg successfully deadlifting 140 kg on a world stage has made everyone take notice.

While Banerji's silver medal has given Indian powerlifting a rare viral moment, it's worth noting that India had a strong showing overall in South Africa. Madhura Kar won four gold medals, and Zabuawala secured a sixth-place finish, proving that Indian powerlifters are a force to be reckoned with.