The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) contingent won multiple medals at the WPC Series in Penang, Malaysia. Mayur Patil and Vanshik Kapadia won Men's Doubles gold, while Vanshika Kapadia secured gold in Men's Singles and Mixed Doubles.

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) contingent delivered a strong performance at the WPC Series held in Penang, Malaysia, bringing home multiple medals across categories and showcasing India's growing dominance in international pickleball.

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India's Medal Winners at WPC Series

In the Men's Doubles 19+ Open category, the duo of Mayur Patil and Vanshik Kapadia clinched the Gold Medal, displaying coordination and skill. Meanwhile, Kuldip Mahajan, paired with Nicholas Maleganeas, secured a commendable Bronze Medal, according to a press release.

The Men's Singles 19+ Open category saw Vanshika Kapadia emerge victorious with a Gold Medal, while Kuldip Mahajan added another podium finish to his campaign with a Bronze Medal.

Continuing the winning streak, in the Mixed Doubles 19+ Open, Vrushali Thakare and Vanshika Kapadia claimed the Gold Medal, while Aalyka Ebrahim and Willy Chung secured the Silver Medal after a strong showing.

In the Women's Doubles 19+ Advanced Plus category, Aalyka Ebrahim teamed up with Ariana Muralidharan to win the Silver Medal.

Aalyka further excelled in the Women's Singles 19+ Advanced Plus, where she clinched the Gold Medal, marking a stellar individual performance.

AIPA President on Remarkable Achievement

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, said, "Our players have once again demonstrated their dedication, resilience, and world-class ability on an international stage. This performance at the WPC Series Penang reflects the rapid growth of pickleball in India and the commitment of our athletes to excel globally. We are proud of each player who represented the country and brought home laurels."

The results from Penang, Malaysia, reinforce India's rising stature in the global pickleball arena and underline AIPA's continued efforts in nurturing talent and expanding the sport's reach. (ANI)