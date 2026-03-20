An exhibition polo match between Jindal Panther and Jaipur - Optiemus Achievers was called off due to heavy rain. Despite the weather, 1,000 fans witnessed the high-stakes game at Jaipur Polo Grounds, ending with a score of 9-6 to the Achievers.

A breezy, rain-soaked evening at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds set the stage for an engaging exhibition match of the Indian Open Polo Championship between Jindal Panther and Jaipur - Optiemus Achievers. Despite intermittent showers, close to 1,000 spectators--including dignitaries, students from Maharaja Agrasen Medical College and kids from Prayas juvenile aid centre--turned up to witness high-quality polo action, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Chukker-by-Chukker Breakdown

Jaipur - Optiemus Achievers got off to a flying start, with Alejo Aramburu and Sawai Padmanabh Singh scoring two goals each in the opening chukker. Jindal Panther responded through Juan Gris Zavaleta and Ramiro Zavaleta, but trailed 4-2 at the end of the first chukker.

The Achievers extended their lead in the second chukker, with Aramburu adding the only goal to make it 5-2, maintaining their early dominance.

Jindal Panther mounted a strong comeback in the third chukker as Juan Gris Zavaleta and Naveen Jindal struck once each to narrow the margin to 5-4. However, Jaipur - Optiemus Achievers responded swiftly, with Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Pratap Singh Kanota finding the net to restore a comfortable lead, ending the first half at 7-4.

After the break, Sawai Padmanabh Singh continued his fine form, scoring twice in the fourth chukker, while Juan Gris Zavaleta added one for Jindal Panther as the score moved to 9-5.

Match Called Off Due to Weather

Persistent rain began to take its toll on the playing conditions, and although the fifth chukker was completed--with Naveen Jindal scoring the only goal--worsening weather made it unsafe to continue. With the sixth and final chukker remaining, the match was called off with no result possible. Despite the curtailed finish, the match delivered thrilling moments and showcased the growing appeal of polo, with fans braving the weather to experience the sport at one of its most historic venues.

Naveen Jindal on Polo's Legacy and Future

Speaking after the match, Naveen Jindal said, "It's always special to be here at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, one of the most historic venues for the sport in India. Polo has been played on this ground for over a century, and it carries a rich legacy -- including the famous 1922 match between Jodhpur and Patiala, which drew an incredible crowd of over 1.5 lakh spectators. This ground is not just a venue; it is the heart of Indian polo and home to the Indian Polo Association. Polo, in many ways, is India's gift to the world -- it originated in our country in Manipur before being embraced globally."

"The Indian Open Championship represents the highest level of polo in the country -- our equivalent of a World Cup at the 14-goal level. Unfortunately, due to heavy rain, the conditions became unsafe, as wet turf increases the risk of horses slipping and getting injured, which is why the match had to be curtailed," he added.

The Role of World-Class Horses

Further, he said, "Each player here brings 8 to 10 horses, and today we had around 70 to 75 horses on the ground, many of them world-class breeds from Argentina and New Zealand. These horses are incredible athletes -- built for speed, agility, and endurance -- but they also require immense care, training, and a strong partnership with the rider."

Growth and Appeal of the Sport

"It's heartening to see such a great turnout today, with many people experiencing polo for the first time. Watching the sport is one thing, but being on the field -- whether as a player or alongside these magnificent horses -- is a completely different experience. I truly believe polo will continue to grow and reach millions more," Naveen Jindal concluded. (ANI)