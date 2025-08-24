Cheteshwar Pujara, India's steadfast Test batsman, has retired from all forms of Indian cricket at 37. His 103-Test career yielded 7,195 runs at a 43.60 average, solidifying his role as a batting mainstay.

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s most dependable Test batters, has called time on his cricketing journey, announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The 37-year-old shared the news on Sunday through an emotional post, drawing the curtains on a career that lasted close to two decades.

“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant,” Pujara wrote. “But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!”

Pujara last played for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final at The Oval. Over his 103-Test career, he scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, becoming the bedrock of India’s batting line-up for more than a decade. While he only featured in five ODIs, his reputation as India’s red-ball specialist was unmatched.

Often seen as the heir to Rahul Dravid at No. 3, Pujara will be remembered for his grit, patience, and ability to wear down the best bowling attacks. His heroics in Australia, particularly during the historic 2020–21 series win, remain etched in Indian cricket folklore.

Starting with his first-class debut for Saurashtra in 2005 to his final Ranji Trophy outings last season, Pujara’s journey was a testament to perseverance and love for the game. His Test debut in 2010 against Australia set the stage for a career built on resilience, determination, and quiet brilliance.