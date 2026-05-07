A four-member Indian squash team, featuring Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani, will compete in the World Squash Championships 2025-26 in Giza, Egypt. The contingent faces a difficult draw, including an all-Indian first-round match.

A four-member Indian contingent featuring Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar will face a stern test at the World Squash Championships 2025-26, which gets underway in Giza on Friday.

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The prestigious tournament will run from May 8 to 16 across the Palm Hills Club and PGC Golf Central Mall in Egypt. Organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), the tournament will feature some of the world's best players, including men's world No. 1 Mostafa Asal and his women's counterpart Hania El Hammamy of Egypt, as per Olympics.com.

First-Round Clashes for Indian Players

Abhay Singh, India's highest-ranked men's singles player at world No. 22 and an Asian Games medallist, will take on compatriot Veer Chotrani (world No. 43) in an all-Indian first-round clash at the PSA World Championships 2025-26.

The winner is set for a daunting second-round encounter against either defending champion Mostafa Asal or Raphael Kandra of Germany.

Meanwhile, Velavan Senthilkumar faces a tough opening-round challenge against France's sixth seed and world No. 5 Victor Crouin.

Ramit Tandon, world No. 40, meanwhile, will take on Egypt's Kareem El Torkey - a player ranked 19 places better off - in his opener.

Past Performances and Future Outlook

At last year's edition in Chicago, India's campaign ended in the second round. Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani, Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon all exited after competitive losses, while Velavan Senthilkumar went down to Diego Elias in the opening round.

India's women's squash contingent, including Anahat Singh, will not feature in this edition of the competition.

India is yet to secure a medal in the singles events at the PSA World Championships.

Meanwhile, squash is set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, adding further significance to the sport's growing global profile.