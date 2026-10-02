India’s mixed recurve archery team of Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara defeated Japan 5-3 in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal. They will now face China in the final for a gold medal and a direct quota for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

India’s mixed recurve archery team of Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara defeated Japan 5-3 in a tense semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday to enter the gold-medal clash and move within one victory of securing a direct qualification quota for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Dramatic Comeback Against Japan

India, which had already won gold in the women’s recurve team event earlier in the day, recovered from a 1-3 deficit against Japan to win the last two sets and seal their place in the final, according to ESPN. The Indian pair started with a 17-19 deficit in the opening set before the second set ended level at 36-36, giving both teams one set point and leaving Japan ahead 3-1.

With their backs against the wall, Kumkum and Dhiraj produced a strong third set. Kumkum shot two 10s while Dhiraj added a 9 and a 10 as India posted 39 points to beat Japan 35 and level the match at 3-3.

The fourth set went down to the final arrows. India scored 18 from their first two attempts, while Japan moved ahead 19-18. Kumkum then shot a 9 and Dhiraj followed with a 10 to take India to 37. Japan needed 18 points from their final two arrows to force a tie and 19 to win the set. Nanami Asakuno managed a 9, but Junya Nakanishi could score only 7 with his final arrow, allowing India to clinch the set and the semifinal 5-3.

A Golden Day for Indian Archery

India will face China in the mixed recurve gold-medal match after the Chinese side defeated South Korea in the other semifinal. The mixed recurve team event also carries a significant Olympic qualification incentive, with the winning National Olympic Committee earning one men's and one women's quota for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

India's archers have already enjoyed a memorable day at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. Earlier, Kumkum, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma defeated South Korea 5-3 in the women's recurve team final to claim India's first-ever medal in the event at the Asian Games.

Seventeen-year-old Kumkum played a crucial role in the historic victory, delivering important 10s during the final stages against the highly successful South Korean team.

India will also feature in the men's recurve team semifinal later on Friday, with Dhiraj, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge taking on Iran. The mixed team final against China will give India an opportunity to add another gold medal while simultaneously securing the men's and women's LA 2028 qualification quotas. (ANI)