India Women won the second ODI against Zimbabwe by 121 runs, clinching the series 2-0. Centuries by Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, along with a four-wicket haul from Vaishnavi Sharma, powered the hosts to a commanding victory.

India Clinches Series Against Zimbabwe

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 25 (ANI): Centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, followed by a four-wicket haul from Vaishnavi Sharma, powered India Women to a commanding 121-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. The win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the toss and opting to bat, India posted a massive 328/6, recovering from an early collapse through impressive contributions from Harmanpreet, Deepti and Pratika Rawal. Zimbabwe, in reply, were bowled out for 207 in 48.5 overs despite a fighting effort from their top order.

Early Struggles and Recovery

India suffered an early setback when captain Smriti Mandhana departed for a two-ball duck in the opening over, followed by Shafali Verma, who scored eight off eight deliveries. With the hosts at 19/2, Pratika Rawal joined Harmanpreet at the crease and helped stabilise the innings. The pair stitched together a crucial 124-run partnership for the third wicket, taking India out of trouble and laying the foundation for a strong total. Rawal played a fluent knock of 61 off 67 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, before being dismissed for 143 in the 23rd over. Tejal Hasabnis also fell cheaply for three, leaving India at 148/4.

Record-Breaking Batting Performance

Harmanpreet, however, continued to anchor the innings with a composed yet aggressive knock. The former India captain struck 126 off 121 deliveries, including 15 boundaries, registering her eighth ODI century and moving into outright second place on India's all-time list of women's ODI century-makers. She found an ideal partner in Deepti Sharma, and the duo took the attack to Zimbabwe's bowlers. Their 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket proved decisive, pushing India towards the 300-run mark. Harmanpreet's innings ended at 126 when Michelle Mavunga induced a mistimed shot, with substitute fielder Kudzai Chigora completing the catch at long-off. Deepti carried on the momentum, producing an unbeaten 106 off 86 balls, studded with 15 fours. She brought up her second ODI century with a boundary in the final over, ensuring India finished strongly at 328/6. Richa Ghosh contributed seven, while Sayali Satghare remained unbeaten on three.

Zimbabwe's Chase and Indian Bowling Domination

Chasing 329, Zimbabwe made a steady start, with Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano providing resistance at the top of the order. Mupachikwa scored 49 off 70 balls, striking nine boundaries, while Mugeri-Tiripano made 46 off 57 deliveries, including seven fours. The pair helped Zimbabwe build a promising platform, but India gradually took control through disciplined bowling. Beloved Biza added 34 off 49 balls, while captain Josephine Nkomo scored 20 off 36 deliveries. Nyasha Gwanzura also contributed 20 off 18 balls, but Zimbabwe struggled to maintain the required scoring rate as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Vaishnavi Sharma led India's bowling effort with figures of 4/39 from 10 overs, while Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets for 32 runs. Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani and Jintimani Kalita picked up one wicket each as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 207 in 48.5 overs. India will now look to complete a series sweep in the third and final ODI after securing the series with a match to spare. (ANI)

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