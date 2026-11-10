Indian skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss and chooses to bowl first in the third ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton. India holds a 2-0 series lead, aiming to continue their strong form despite previous weather disruptions.

India Opts to Bowl First in Hamilton

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first during the third ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday. India is currently leading the five-match series 2-0, with the previous two matches being heavily affected by rain. India's target was cut down to 143 from 185 in the first ODI, which they chased down, while India's chase of 135 runs was interrupted by rain and they won by four runs via the DLS method.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill said during the toss, "We are going to bowl first. Hopefully the weather clears and we will repeat the good things we have done. It is frustrating. Same team."

New Zealand's Response and Team Updates

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner said, "We got a good training session yesterday. The pitch has been under the covers for a while so it will do a bit. Maybe 180 might have been a good score on that pitch in the last game and we have to assess today. One change, (Matthew) Fisher is in for (Blair) Tickner."

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher. (ANI)

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