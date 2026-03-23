India clinched gold at the Global Esports Games as Anuhith Gosala defeated Kazakhstan's Miras 3-2 in the Clash Royale finals. Team India also secured a bronze medal in the DOTA 2 competition, marking a successful campaign on home soil in Mumbai.

India Triumphs at Global Esports Games

India clinched a gold medal and World Championship at the Global Esports Games in front of a packed arena of fans. India's Anuhith Gosala defeated Miras of Kazakhstan in the Clash Royale finals with a 3-2 scoreline to win the gold.

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In DOTA 2, while Turkiye clinched the gold medal, India won the bronze.

Clash Royale: The Path to Gold

In Clash Royale, India first beat the USA in the lower bracket finals to enter the grand finals with a scoreline of 2-1 in a nail-biting finish to the game. Kazakhstan had already qualified for the grand finale the previous day after they beat India 2-0 in the upper bracket finals.

In the finals after constant back and forth, Anuhith Gosala clinched a thrilling 3-2 win and secured the gold medal for Team India.

Dota 2: Securing the Bronze

In Dota 2, Team India secured the bronze medal after losing out to Mongolia in the lower bracket finals. In the grand finals, Turkiye beat Mongolia with a scoreline of 3-1 to take home the gold medal.

Reactions from the Esports Community

Sharing his thoughts on the victory, Team India's Clash Royale gold medallist, Anuhith Gosala, said, "This moment is surreal. To win the Grand Finals here in India, in front of a home crowd, makes it even more emotional. The preparation was relentless, the pressure was intense, and every match tested my limits, but that's what makes this victory so special. Hearing the cheers, feeling that energy, and lifting this title for the country is an indescribable pride. This is for India, and for everyone who believes in us. I hope this win inspires many others to follow in our path."

Shripad Ashtekar, Founder, Eflag Corp, said, "Over the past few days, we have witnessed not just world-class competition, but the coming together of talent, innovation, and community on a truly global stage. We hope to keep delivering such platforms and strong foundations for future growth by unlocking new opportunities for Indian players, creators, and the broader AVGC ecosystem. We are proud to have played a key role and look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead."

Paul J. Foster, KStJH, President and CEO, Global Esports Federation, added, "As the Global Esports Games Mumbai World Finals come to a close, we celebrate not only the incredible performances of our athletes but the spirit of unity and connection that defines our global community. Mumbai has delivered exceptional energy, passion, and hospitality, reinforcing our belief that esports transcends borders and brings the world together. We are deeply grateful to our partners in India for setting a new benchmark for excellence, and we now look forward to continuing this journey as we head to Los Angeles later this year."

(ANI)