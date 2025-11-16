Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor run against South Africa continued in the Kolkata Test, as he was dismissed by Marco Jansen for a duck in the second innings. Jansen had also dismissed him in the first innings, taking his tally to five dismissals by SA's left-arm pacers.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting struggles against South Africa continued in Tests as he fell for a duck in the second innings of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test at the Eden Gardens. The left-handed batter lasted only four deliveries before falling to Proteas pacer Marco Jansen in the opening over of the innings.

Earlier in the Test, during India's first batting innings, Jaiswal's wicket was scalped by Jansen. The Indian opener had faced 27 deliveries and scored only 12 runs before becoming the first wicket to fall on the day.

With India coming in to bat to chase the target of 124 in the fourth innings on Day 3, Jaiswal came to the crease with KL Rahul on the other end. The Proteas captain, Temba Bavum, handed the ball to Jansen for the opening over. While the first three balls posed little threat, Jaiswal was beaten on all of them, trying to play a shot. However, Jansen pitched the fourth ball of the over on a good length in the corridor, got it to nip back slightly and Jaiswal, stuck on the crease, could only feather an outside edge through to the keeper, giving South Africa an early wicket.

During India's first inning, Jaiswal chopped a shorter delivery from Jansen onto his leg stump, trying to play a cut shot.

Jaiswal's poor record against the Rainbow Nation

He entered the match with four previous innings against the Rainbow Nation, having been dismissed cheaply on every occasion. Before the ongoing Test, Jaiswal's previous outings against South Africa read 17, 5, 0 and 28 -- with the first two scores coming in Centurion in 2023 and the next two in Cape Town.

Overall, the left-hander has scored only 62 runs in six Test innings against South Africa, with an average of just 10.33. Notably, five of his six dismissals against South Africa have come against left-arm pacers -- three to Nandre Burger and two to Marco Jansen.

Kolkata Test: A low-scoring affair

Coming to the Kolkata Test, India bowled out South Africa for 159 after being asked to field first. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer, registering his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj supported him well, picking up two wickets each as the Proteas folded shortly after Tea on Day 1.

India, however, found batting equally challenging and were dismissed for 189. KL Rahul top-scored with a gritty 39 on a difficult surface. For South Africa, spinner Simon Harmer shone with a four-wicket haul, while Marco Jansen claimed three.

Trailing by 30 runs, South Africa managed 153 in their second innings, setting India a target of 124. While most of the visiting batters struggled against Ravindra Jadeja, captain Temba Bavuma batted with resistance with a determined 55, the only fifty of the match up to Lunch on Day 3. Corbin Bosch also contributed with an important 25 to keep South Africa's scoreboard moving.

Chasing 124, India suffered early setbacks as Jansen dismissed both openers--Rahul and Jaiswal--leaving the hosts at 10 for 2 at Lunch on Day 3. (ANI)