The third ODI match between India and New Zealand in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain. India maintains a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with leadership changes announced for the upcoming final two ODIs as the team prepares for Tests.

Third ODI Abandoned at Seddon Park

The third ODI between India and New Zealand at Hamilton's Seddon Park has been called off due to rain. India currently holds a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the worst possible result for them is a series draw. Skipper Shubman Gill, along with KL Rahul, will be leaving for Test series preparations, with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side in the final two ODIs. Earlier, Shubman Gill had won the toss and elected to field first. All three games so far have been affected by rain.

Recap of Previous Matches

First ODI Breakdown

In the first ODI, Kiwis posted Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar (3/44 in 9.2 overs) claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj (2/22 in 10 overs) chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up for 185. Virat Kohli (74 in 51 balls, with 13 fours and a six) dictated the game with authority as India gunned down a revised target of 143 runs needed in 32 overs easily. India's innings was marked by rain interruptions.

Second ODI Analysis

In the second ODI, Gurnoor Brar (4/30) was the leading act for India as they elected to bowl first, skittling out Kiwis for just 134 runs in 41 overs. In the chase of 135 runs, India was reduced to 47/4, with stalwarts Shubman Gill (0), Rohit Sharma (23) and Virat Kohli (7) failing to fire. Shreyas Iyer (30 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and KL Rahul (26* in 38 balls, with two fours and two sixes) steadied the innings, but Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson (3/35 each) reduced India to 113/7. Rain interrupted play with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score, handing them a crucial victory and keeping their hopes of winning the series alive.

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