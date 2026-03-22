India U23 head coach Naushad Moosa has announced a 24-member squad for the upcoming U23 Tri-Nation Friendlies. The tournament, featuring Bhutan and Tajikistan, will be held in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, from March 25 to 31, 2026.

India U23 men's team head coach Naushad Moosa has named a 24-member squad for the U23 Tri-Nation Friendlies against Bhutan and Tajikistan on March 28 and 31, 2026, in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

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The friendly tournament is scheduled for the March FIFA International Match Window. Bhutan and Tajikistan will play the opening game on March 25. All matches will kick off at 19:00 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, as per the AIFF website. This will only be the second international football tournament to take place in Arunachal Pradesh after the SAFF U19 Championship 2025 at the same venue.

India U23 Squad for Tri-Nation Friendlies

India U23 men's 24-member squad for Tri-Nation friendlies in Yupia: Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey. Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Ronney Kharbudon, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Subham Bhattacharya. Midfielders: Ebindas Yesudasan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Sanan K, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Tomba Singh Haobam, Vinith Venkatesh, Zothanpuia. Forwards: Adison Singh Thokchom, Lalthankima, Muhammed Ajsal, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Coaching Staff

Head coach: Naushad Moosa Assistant coach: Noel Wilson Goalkeeping coach: Gumpe Rime

U23 Tri-Nation Friendlies Schedule

U23 Tri-Nation Friendlies schedule: March 25: Bhutan vs Tajikistan March 28: India vs Bhutan March 31: Tajikistan vs India. (ANI)