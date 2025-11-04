The Indian U23 men's team is set to play a friendly against Thailand U23 in Bangkok on November 15. Coach Naushad Moosa has named a 25-member probable squad for the match, which will take place during the FIFA International Match Window.

India U23 to Face Thailand in Bangkok Friendly

The Indian U23 men's team will travel to Bangkok to play a friendly match against Thailand U23 on November 15 during the FIFA International Match Window, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Blue Colts will begin training in Kolkata on November 7 before departing for Thailand. The match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Saturday.

Recap of Recent Matches

India U23s have played six friendly matches earlier this season, travelling to Tajikistan in June to face the hosts and Kyrgyz Republic, followed by two games against Iraq in Malaysia in August before the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. In the October window, the Blue Colts played two matches against Indonesia, winning 2-1 and drawing 1-1.

25-Member Probable Squad Announced

India U23 men's list of 25 probables for Thailand friendly: Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Kamaludheen AK, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey. Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Muhammed Saheef, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum. Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manglenthang Kipgen, Mohammed Aimen, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Singamayum Shami, Vibin Mohanan, Vinith Venkatesh. Forwards: Alan Saji, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan, Parthib Gogoi, Pasang Dorjee Tamang, Thoi Singh Huidrom. Head coach: Naushad Moosa. (ANI)