India U20 head coach Mahesh Gawali readies his team for the SAFF U20 Championship in Maldives. The Blue Colts are focused on business, aiming for continuity with the senior team's philosophy and using the tournament to test young players.

The turquoise waters and calm surroundings of the Maldives provide a picturesque backdrop, but inside the Indian camp, the focus is firmly on business. Leading the India U20 men's national team as the head coach at the SAFF U20 Championship, Mahesh Gawali, who is also the India senior men's team's assistant coach. The former Blue Tigers defender has wasted little time in getting the players aligned with the objectives for the tournament, according to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

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From the moment the squad landed in Male, emphasis has been on clarity, sharpness, and readiness for competitive action.

Tournament Details

The Blue Colts will face Pakistan (March 26) and Bangladesh (March 28) in Group B. Both matches will kick off at 16:15 IST at the National Stadium in Male. Group A consists of hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will take place on April 1. The final will be held on April 3. All matches will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.

Gawali on Player Development and Philosophy

With India set to begin their campaign on March 26, the-aiff.com caught up with Gawali, who spoke about strengthening the pathway to the senior team, maintaining a consistent playing philosophy across age groups, and using the tournament as a platform to test the temperament of a promising group of young players.

Strengthening Pathway to Senior Team

"It is a very important responsibility. The idea is to ensure continuity between the youth teams and the senior national team. We want players at the U20 level to understand the expectations early, both in terms of playing style and professionalism. When they eventually move up, the transition becomes smoother. This tournament gives us a chance to observe them closely in competitive matches and guide them in the right direction," Mahesh said as quoted by AIFF.

Role in Long-Term Vision

India head coach Khalid Jamil spoke about building for the future. How does the U20 team fit into that long-term vision? Asked about India's head coach, Khalid Jamil, speaking on building for the future, Mahesh said, "The U20 team is a key part of that vision. Many of these players are at an age where they are ready to take the next step. Our focus is on developing their decision-making, game awareness, and consistency."

"We want them to grow into players who can contribute to the U23 and senior teams. The more exposure they get in tournaments like this, the better prepared they will be for future challenges," he added.

Implementing a Consistent Playing Philosophy

Asked about how he is trying to implement a consistent playing philosophy across age groups, Mahesh said that he is focusing on clear principles. "We are focusing on simple but clear principles. We want players to be intelligent and sharp in their decision-making. When players think quickly and read the game well, they naturally become more comfortable on the ball. That is very important. We also want them to stay disciplined defensively and be quick in transitions," Mahesh said.

"The idea is also to prepare them for high-intensity football. The level we expect is high, and the players must push themselves to reach that standard. They can do that by playing smart football, moving the ball quickly, and making good decisions under pressure. We are also focusing on how we play and how players adjust to different situations, whether the game is high-intensity or slower in tempo," he added.

Message Ahead of the Tournament

When asked about his message ahead of the tournament, Mahesh said to stay confident and positive, and to believe that we can do well as a team. "The message is to stay confident and positive, and to believe that we can do well as a team. They have worked hard to be here, and it is important that they back themselves and trust each other. If they focus on their roles and play with discipline, the performances will follow. At the same time, we want them to learn from every match and keep improving. This is an important step in their journey, and we want them to make the most of it." (ANI)