Team India made history as they chased down the highest target in the history of the U19 World Cup in the semifinal against Afghanistan at Harare on Wednesday. India's U19 dominance continued as a masterclass century from Aaron George and power-packed fifties from star batting duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi took India to the final of the U19 WC against England scheduled for Friday.

Match Breakdown: A High-Scoring Semifinal

After Afghanistan made 310/4 after electing to bat first on back of centuries from Faizal Shinozada (110 in 93 balls, with 15 fours) and Uzairullah Niazai (101* in 86 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes), the Indian counter-attack was just as brutal with a quickfire 90-run stand out of which Suryavanshi clubbed 68 by himself in just 33 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. George (115 in 104 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes) struck around to make big partnerships with skipper Mhatre (62 in 59 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Vihaan Malhotra (38* in 47 balls, with three fours) as India chased the total in just 41.1 overs with seven wickets intact.

India's Record Chase and Quest for Sixth Title

This is also India's best run-chase in U19 ODIs, outdoing 304 runs against England at Taunton in 2002. Men in Blue will be fighting for their sixth men's U19 title on Friday, aiming to make another ICC trophy for India in the last two years after two Under-19 T20 World Cup Women's titles, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title, the ICC Champions Trophy title and the maiden ICC Women's World Cup last year. (ANI)