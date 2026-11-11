India reached the SAFF Championship semi-finals after a 1-0 win over the Maldives, courtesy of a Suhail Ahmad Bhat penalty and crucial saves by Priyansh Dubey, finishing the group stage with six points to advance.

India Advances to SAFF Championship Semi-Finals

Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s 38th-minute penalty and Priyansh Dubey’s late saves took India into the SAFF Championship semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Maldives in their final Group B match at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, November 11, according to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) media release. The defending champions finished the group stage with six points, ahead of Pakistan on three, while Maldives bowed out without a point. India will face either Bangladesh, Bhutan or Sri Lanka in the semi-finals on November 14. The opponents will be confirmed after the last Group A match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka takes place later on Wednesday.

Tactical Changes and Match Highlights

Head coach Naushad Moosa made seven changes to the side that defeated Pakistan 3-2, with Abhishek Suryavanshi, Muhammed Uvais, Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Ricky Shabong retaining their places. Priyansh Dubey replaced Arsh Anwer Shaikh in goal, while Chinglensana Singh Konsham took over the captaincy after Bijoy Varghese's departure for New Zealand. Bhat tested Hussain Shareef early with a near-post effort, but India had to wait for a penalty to take the lead. Abdul Rabeeh dispossessed Hussain Sifaau Yoosuf and was brought down by the defender inside the box. Bhat sent Shareef the wrong way, placing his kick into the bottom-left corner.

The goal took Bhat’s tournament tally to three following his first-half brace in India’s win over Pakistan. Manglenthang Kipgen had scored India’s other goal in that match. Irfan Yadwad and Kipgen replaced Rabeeh and Nickson at half-time. Vishnu PV came on for Bhat in the 65th minute. Dubey saved Ali Hamdhaan’s free-kick in the 79th minute and Muzdhaan Hassan’s shot five minutes later. His most important intervention came in stoppage time, when he rushed out and blocked Ethan Ibrahim Zaki’s close-range attempt with his face. Moosa had called for better concentration and game management after India conceded twice in added time against Pakistan. That match had ended nervously despite India establishing a three-goal lead before the interval. This time, Dubey’s interventions helped preserve the clean sheet.

Team Lineup

India: Priyansh Dubey (GK), Chinglensana Singh Konsham (C), Abhishek Suryavanshi, Abdul Rabeeh (Manglenthang Kipgen 46’), Muhammed Uvais, Suhail Ahmad Bhat (Vishnu PV 65’), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Ricky Shabong, Macarton Nickson (Irfan Yadwad 46’), Sandip Mandi, Brison Fernandes (Ebindas Yesudasan 78’). (ANI)

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