Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir steered India to a historic four-wicket win against New Zealand in the first T20I, successfully chasing 226 runs to take a 1-0 series lead at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

Historic Run Chase at Hagley Oval

Sanju Samson’s blistering half-century laid the foundation before Naman Dhir’s sensational finishing display powered India to a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening T20I at Hagley Oval. Chasing a daunting target of 226, India scripted history by completing their highest-ever successful run chase in T20I cricket, reaching 230/6 with two balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Samson Praises Naman Dhir's Performance

Speaking after the match, Samson who was named Player of the match, Dhir for his composure and match-winning contribution under pressure, highlighting his ability to deliver in a crucial situation despite having limited international experience. He also backed the young batter to emerge as a promising prospect for Indian cricket in the years ahead. “I think a lot of credit must go to Naman Dhir. He has played only four or five international games for India, yet he stepped up in a crucial situation, kept his composure under pressure and guided the team to a valuable victory. He is definitely a great prospect for Indian cricket in the years to come,” Samson told the reporters after the match.

While Samson’s blistering 33-ball 67 anchored India’s top order and set the platform for a daunting chase, a middle-order collapse threatened to derail the visitors’ pursuit before Naman Dhir’s explosive unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls sealed a thrilling four-wicket victory in Christchurch.

Focus on Fitness and Recovery

India’s packed T20I schedule has taken the team across Ireland and England before returning home, followed by a stint in Japan for the Asian Games. The team then faced the West Indies in a closely contested series and has now turned its attention to New Zealand, navigating a demanding calendar of international cricket and frequent travel.

Speaking about India’s packed T20I schedule, Samson said the Men in Blue’s have placed a strong emphasis on physical fitness and mental well-being to cope with their demanding T20I schedule. He noted that the team held discussions on maintaining discipline in fitness routines and has worked hard to stay in good shape, adding that comfortable travel and accommodation have helped them manage the hectic calendar as they focus on the series.

“We have been working extensively on our fitness since the England series. We had a very productive meeting where it was clearly communicated that we have a demanding schedule ahead, so everyone needed to stay disciplined with their fitness routines. The team has put in a lot of hard work, and physically, we are in a great place. We have also been taking good care of our mental well-being,” Samson added.

“We travel in business class and stay in excellent hotels, so we have everything we need and really can’t complain. We’re now focused on an important match in the series,” he concluded. The action now shifts to the second T20I, scheduled for October 24 in Christchurch, where both sides will look to build on their performances in the series opener. (ANI)