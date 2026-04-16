WADA President Witold Banka has urged India to strengthen its anti-doping framework through better testing and intelligence. He highlighted the global success of the GAINS project in shutting down illicit labs and seizing performance-enhancing drugs.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka has said that India must strengthen its anti-doping framework through better testing, education, and intelligence-led investigations, while acknowledging the government's willingness to improve the system. Speaking to ANI, Banka highlighted the expansion of the Global Anti-Doping Intelligence & Investigations Network (GAINS) project into a global network, noting significant enforcement outcomes achieved through international cooperation.

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Global Anti-Doping Efforts and GAINS Project Success

"The GAINS project is a project which we launched almost 4 years ago in Europe. Because of fantastic results and many operations, we decided to extend it and create a global network. Thanks to this project in Europe, Asia, and Oceania, we've been able, together with law enforcement, to close 88 illicit laboratories and conduct 250 joint operations," WADA President Witold Banka said.

He stated that through the initiative across Europe, Asia, and Oceania, authorities have shut down 88 illicit laboratories and conducted around 250 joint operations.

"It represents more or less 90 tons of performance-enhancing drugs confiscated by law enforcement, with 1.8 billion doses of illegal steroids and performance-enhancing drugs taken off the market," he added.

Banka credited the outcomes to coordinated efforts between national anti-doping agencies, Europol, Interpol, and law enforcement bodies, stressing that collaboration is key in tackling global doping networks. "This project shows how important good collaboration is and how vital it is to join forces. Alone, we are not able to achieve anything; together, we can achieve a lot," he said.

Focus on India's Anti-Doping Framework

During his visit to New Delhi, the WADA President said discussions were held with Indian authorities, including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as NADA officials, focusing on strengthening enforcement and intelligence operations. He also referred to India's broader sports ambitions but stressed the need for a stronger anti-doping policy framework. "This is a fantastic result. The next steps are the Americas and then Africa. Before 2029, we want to create a global network, the most sophisticated network in the area of intelligence investigations in anti-doping. As part of this project, I had the chance to talk to the public authorities, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Secretary. I visited the laboratory and NADA, and I had a very constructive discussion and dialogue. No doubt, there is a problem with doping in India, but no one is blind to this," Banka said.

Banka further stated that by working with the enforcement agencies, we need to stop those who produce dangerous illegal steroids in India. "We need to work together, accelerate, and do everything we can, together with the CBI and other law enforcement agencies, to try to stop those who are producing these dangerous illegal steroids," he said.

India's Commitment to Clean Sport

On April 16, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Final Conference of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Global Anti-Doping Intelligence & Investigations Network (GAIIN), outlining India's strong commitment to clean sport and global cooperation in combating doping, according to a release by PIB.

Highlighting the importance of international collaboration, the Minister stated that "a global anti-doping intelligence and investigations network can play an important role in strengthening cooperation in these critical areas," adding that the conference brings together key stakeholders in the global fight against doping.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that India has undertaken proactive reforms "not just for compliance, but with a genuine commitment to the integrity of sports." Highlighting the importance of international collaboration, the Minister stated that "a global anti-doping intelligence and investigations network can play an important role in strengthening cooperation in these critical areas," adding that the conference brings together key stakeholders in the global fight against doping. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that India has undertaken proactive reforms "not just for compliance, but with a genuine commitment to the integrity of sports."

NADA's Evolving Strategy

Anant Kumar, Director General, NADA India, highlighted the scale and evolution of India's anti-doping efforts, stating, "Our testing programme has expanded significantly in recent years, complemented by a strategic shift towards risk-based and effectiveness-driven approaches. However, as we recognise, testing alone is no longer sufficient, and integration, intelligence, and education must form the core of our anti-doping framework."

The Union Minister further shared that India is working towards establishing new WADA-compliant drug testing laboratories to meet growing demand and strengthen the national anti-doping framework.

Reaffirming India's commitment, the Minister stated that "no single entity can address the challenge of doping in isolation," stressing the need for strong partnerships between governments, regulators, and sporting bodies. He further stated that "India remains committed not only to sporting excellence but to upholding the highest standards of integrity," and described the conference as a statement of our collective resolve to ensure that sport remains fair and true to its values. (ANI)